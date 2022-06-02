Queen Elizabeth welcomes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for platinum jubilee event by sending a car and security

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, the 96-year-old monarch welcomed them with a special gesture as she sent a car and security to pick up the royal couple and their kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. As reported by The Sun, the Sussexes were greeted by three of the Queen’s protection officers on arrival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived secretly in a private jet ahead of the event. The couple's visit will mark the first time that the members of the royal family will meet their daughter Lilibet who turns 1 on June 4. It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan will be staying at Frogmore Cottage during their UK visit for the celebration.

The last time Harry and Meghan were in the UK was when they made a surprise visit to meet Prince Charles, Camilla and the Queen, last month when they were headed for the Invictus Games that were taking place in the Netherlands.

Ahead of the big celebrations to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne, a new portrait of the Queen was recently released by Buckingham Palace along with a personal message from the monarch that said, "I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

It was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony since they are no longer serving royals. The couple will reportedly watch the ceremony from Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

