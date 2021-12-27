Queen Elizabeth welcomes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet to royal family in Christmas speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana was born in June this year but hasn't met her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II or other members of the royal family yet. However, recently the Queen took to welcoming the new additions of the royal family in her annual Christmas speech.

While Queen Elizabeth II recalled her husband Prince Philip's memories as he passed away in April this year, she also took to welcoming the "young children" of her family who took birth in 2021. In her Christmas speech, the Queen said, "And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year," via Hello Magazine.

For those unversed, after stepping down as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in Montecito, California where Markle also gave birth to their youngest child, Lilibet Diana on June 4. Hence, it hasn't been possible for Lili and her great-grandmother, the Queen to have met each other.

Along with Lilibet, the other three newborns whom Queen Elizabeth welcomed include Princess Eugenie's son August, Zara Tindall's son Lucas and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna.

In other news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently released their first portrait as a family of four where their fans could finally get a side glimpse of their daughter Lilibet. The photo, shared by photographer Alexi Lubomirski was also shared as their holiday card with a heartfelt message, a part of which read, "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

