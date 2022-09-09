Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to late husband Prince Philip at King George VI Memorial Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of England passed away aged 96 on Thursday. The late monarch's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey following which she will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial. Queen's resting place will be beside late husband Prince Philip who passed away last year.

The King George VI Memorial is also the resting place of Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002. While Prince Philip's remains are still at the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel, reports have stated that they will be moved to join the Queen at the King George VI memorial.