Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to late husband Prince Philip at King George VI Memorial Chapel
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in the same memorial as her parents and sister Princess Margaret.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of England passed away aged 96 on Thursday. The late monarch's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey following which she will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial. Queen's resting place will be beside late husband Prince Philip who passed away last year.
The King George VI Memorial is also the resting place of Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002. While Prince Philip's remains are still at the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel, reports have stated that they will be moved to join the Queen at the King George VI memorial.
Queen Elizabeth's passing came as a shock to fans all over the world. Tributes have been pouring in for the monarch from world leaders across the globe as they have been honouring her for her duty and service over the years. Queen Elizabeth's passing was confirmed by the Royal family in a statement that was posted on Twitter. The statement also addressed Prince Charles' new title as it read, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Several members of the Royal family rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after reports of health concerns related to the Queen were reported. Prince Harry who was on a work visit in Germany with wife Meghan Markle also headed to Scotland.
