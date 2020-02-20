Queen Elizabeth wore braces to fix her smile back in the day; Says ‘It’s worth it in the end'

Queen Elizabeth revealed she wore braces to fix her teeth and it was worth it in the end. Read on to know more.

Queen Elizabeth revealed she used braces for straightening her teeth and get the perfect royal smile she has today. The 93-year-old monarch inaugurated the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals on February 19 and met children who were being fitted for braces. Considering most kids find having braces embracing, while interacting with the children, the Queen told a 10-year-old that she went through the process when she was young it was totally worth it.

She said it was, luckily, a very long time ago but thought it was worth it in the end. She is not the only member of the royal family that has sported braces during adolescence. Prince Harry showed off his braces as he smiled wide for the crowd in 1999 the family’s annual Christmas Day church outing. His elder brother Prince William also had some professional help to fix his royal smile. In some of the pictures of his public appearance back in the day, a metal retainer is clearly visible on his bottom row of teeth.

Here are a few pictures of the Queen flashing her perfect royal smile:

