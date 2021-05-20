Queen Elizabeth's 5 month old puppy, gifted to her during Prince Philip's last days, passes away

As per the report, Queen Elizabeth's Fergus the pup passed away on Wednesday and a royal insider confirmed the loss.

Over a month after losing her husband Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth witnessed more heartache as one her pups passed away. According to a latest report in People, the pup was one of the two puppies gifted to the Queen during Prince Philip's last days. As per the report, Fergus the pup passed away on Wednesday. However, Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the reports.

People revealed that Fergus was a Dorgi -- a cross between a corgi and a dachshund. He was named after the Queen's late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who lost his life during World War I in 1915. The second pup has been named Muick and the name signifies a favourite spot near Balmoral Castle.

A royal insider confirmed the pup's demise to the publication and commented on the same saying, "It's all very sad." For the unversed, the Queen is extremely fond of dogs and horses and has been taking care of pets ever since she was a teenager.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on 9 April weeks after he returned home after a month long stay in the hospital. The late Duke's funeral service was held on 17 April as the royal family came together to pay their final tributes in an intimate gathering.

Ever since Prince Philip's demise, the Queen has continued to attend royal engagements after taking a brief break. While she was present for the opening day of the UK parliament, she also attends engagements virtually.

