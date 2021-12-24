Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be 'personal' this year with a touching tribute to Prince Philip

Like every year, Queen Elizabeth will be delivering a Christmas speech that will look back on the year gone by. The 95-year-old monarch will be spending her first Christmas this year without Prince Philip following his passing in April this year. A first look photo of the Queen's Christmas address has now been released which showcases the Queen.

In the first look photo, Queen Elizabeth can be seen wearing a red dress along with pearls although it is her sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that has grabbed everyone's attention. The brooch holds special meaning for the Queen and she was previously seen wearing it during a photocall on her honeymoon in 1947 and also during the celebration of her diamond wedding anniversary in 2007 with Prince Philip as per People. The first look photo also shows her sitting beside a picture of her and Prince Philip from their anniversary celebrations at Broadlands Country House.

Also, it has been reported that this year, the Queen's Christmas speech will be a lot more personal. As per Metro, the monarch will deliver her 69th Christmas speech to on Saturday, December 25 and it will have a personal tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen had first delivered a Christmas speech back in 1952 on radio and later her first television one in 1957

Ahead of her Christmas speech, the photograph released by Buckingham Palace shows Queen Elizabeth in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in front of an illuminated Christmas tree. The Queen's Christmas address is usually pre-recorded in early December.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth accidentally reveals RARE photo of great grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte