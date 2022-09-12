Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after being greeted by thousands
After a six-hour journey, the Queen's coffin reaches Edinburgh.
After her demise on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived in Edinburgh. While the longest reigning monarch was last kept under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle where she also spent her last days, her casket was moved through a six-hour journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where her coffin is lying in state.
The queen was moved for a two-day religious service at the Palace which is the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland. A procession will depart from the Palace to St. Giles’ Cathedral through the Royal Mile where she will be lying in state for two days as the royals will also accompany the late Queen's coffin. As the coffin was brought along the Royal Mile, the Queen's casket was witnessed by swarms of her fans through the sidelines as they paid their respects to the Queen, per BBC.
Meanwhile, the newly-appointed King Charles III took on his duties as the heir officially on Sunday as he signed the proclamation. The simple ceremony though has now turned into an Internet debacle as the King was captured seemingly annoyed by the royal staff's lack of awareness. The clip of the King asking his staff to remove his pen and ink from the table where he was signing his official proclamation to the throne has now gone viral as netizens scrutinize the new King's unusual actions. The clip shows him grimacing and even acting a bit irritated at the men standing next to him for not noticing his request.
