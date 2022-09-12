Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after being greeted by thousands

After her demise on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived in Edinburgh. While the longest reigning monarch was last kept under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle where she also spent her last days, her casket was moved through a six-hour journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where her coffin is lying in state.

The queen was moved for a two-day religious service at the Palace which is the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland. A procession will depart from the Palace to St. Giles’ Cathedral through the Royal Mile where she will be lying in state for two days as the royals will also accompany the late Queen's coffin. As the coffin was brought along the Royal Mile, the Queen's casket was witnessed by swarms of her fans through the sidelines as they paid their respects to the Queen, per BBC.