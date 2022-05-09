Queen Elizabeth's 'deeply personal' home videos to be featured in new documentary for her Platinum Jubilee

According to recent confirmation from BBC on Sunday, via Page Six, many previously unseen videos of the Queen will be broadcasted in a documentary as a celebration of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. For those unversed, Queen Elizabeth II has completed her 70 years on the throne as Queen and this June the country will celebrate her anniversary in lavish ways.

The BBC's commissioning editor for history, Simon Young, expressed his honour on behalf of the broadcasting station and added, "This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the royal family that is rarely seen, and it’s wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee." The documentary Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen will premiere in the UK ahead of a week before nationwide celebrations to rejoice the Queen's 70 years on the throne on May 29.

Meanwhile, the footage will include personal moments from the life of the monarch including videos of her as a young mother and moments of her beaming at her engagement ring. The videos will look at the Queen's life from her time as a baby in the pram to her coronation in 1953. The Queen herself granted permission to broadcast the footage which was taken by her parents and her late beloved husband Prince Philip.

One clip, in particular, depicts the Queen's fun-loving personality as in the video, while Philip visits the Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1946 before their engagement was made public, an over-joyed Princess Elizabeth shows off her engagement ring to the camera.

