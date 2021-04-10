Queen Elizabeth's former staffer says she has 'enormous amount of family support' after Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth will remain 'steady and calm' amid this difficult time and will have family support reveals former staffer.

After the tragic passing of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth is now expected to enter an eight-day mourning period. Amid this time, the Queen won't be addressing the public. After being married for 73 years, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had been each other's strongest support. Though according to People, a former staffer of the Royal household has revealed that the Queen was prepared for Prince Philip's passing after his recurring health issues.

Speaking to People, Charles Anson, former press secretary to the Queen revealed that the Queen's nature is to remain "steady and calm" and that's how she will be at the moment. As per the report, Anson also revealed that Queen will also have a huge family support at this time and there's also a possibility that Prince Charles may enter the monarch's social bubble, which has been restricted amid COVID-19 and could accompany the monarch at Windsor Castle.

Anson also stated that the Queen will be surrounded by the close members of her private household at the moment. Further revealing that the Queen will also take comfort from the enormity of the support from all over the world that she will be receiving during this time.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle. The announcement was made with a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away peacefully at the Windsor Castle on Friday morning. Condolences have poured in for the Duke's sad demise from world leaders as well as celebrities close to the royal family.

