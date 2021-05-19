Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting their first baby

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby together as confirmed by the Buckingham Palace.

The Buckingham Palace just announced rather happy news. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby. The announcement was made through the Royal family's social media handle and it stated that Queen Elizabeth is beyond delighted to hear about this news. Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, she is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.

Princess Beatrice tied the knot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. After getting engaged in September 2019, the couple got married in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The announcement made through the Royal family's social media handle said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

In February, Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie also welcomed her first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Princess Beatrice is already a stepmother to son Christopher who is her husband Edoardo and his former partner, Dara Huang's son.

Check out the Royal Family's annoucement Here

Interestingly, Princess Beatrice's baby will be Queen Elizabeth II's The baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild. The Queen is also expecting another great-grandchild from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are expecting a baby daughter this summer.

After the recent passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in April this year, Princess Beatrice's pregnancy is a much-needed moment of happiness for the royal family.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth reminisces about her ‘treasured memories’ with late husband Prince Philip in Northern Ireland

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×