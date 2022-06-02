Queen Elizabeth's new portrait released as platinum jubilee celebrations commence

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with a brand new portrait and it's an iconic one as the monarch celebrates her 70 years on the throne. The new portrait was released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will kick off with the Trooping the Colour on Thursday morning.

The new portrait of the Queen showcases the monarch seated in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle and has been clicked by Ranald Mackechnie. Queen Elizabeth can be seen seated in the backdrop of the Castle's Round Tower and the statue of King Charles II, which stands in the Quadrangle of the Castle. Along with the portrait, the Queen also sent out a message ahead of the big four-day event.

The monarch in her personal message wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions."

With the completion of 70 years on the throne, the Queen also added in her message that she looks forward to reflecting on all that has been achieved in the past 70 years and also added that she looks forward to the future with "confidence and enthusiasm."

Previously, a stunning portrait of the Queen was also shared by the Palace on the occasion of her 96th birthday which showcased her posing alongside her fell ponies. As for the platinum jubilee celebrations, it has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in the UK with their kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

