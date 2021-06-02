  1. Home
Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations include 4 day bank holiday, a concert & street parties in UK

Queen Elizabeth, who is the longest serving British Monarch, will be celebrating 70 years on the throne in June 2022 and Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced its plans.
Buckingham Palace is going all out to mark Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee! Queen Elizabeth, who is the longest serving British Monarch, will be celebrating 70 years on the throne in June 2022 and Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced  platinum jubilee celebration plans for next year.

The platinum jubilee celebrations will begin with the annual Trooping the Colour parade. Due to Covid-19, the parade was cancelled last year as well as this year. However, the official parade will take place on 2 June, 2022 and head into the 4-day bank holiday weekend. As per CNN's report, several beacons will be lit across the UK. 

Over the jubilee weekend, the Queen will attend the Epsom Derby horse race. A star-studded music concert titled ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ will also take place at Buckingham Palace. UK has been steadily lifting restrictions across the country as Covid-19 cases continue to fall. The report revealed that on the fourth and final day of the jubilee celebrations, Britons will be encouraged to have street parties to mark the occasion. That's not all, Buckingham Palace will also host a pageant.  

In a statement, the Palace stated that the events "will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone." 

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 95-years-old in April this year, ascended to the throne in 1952 and has since been serving as the country's monarch. This year marks her 69th year on the throne. 

ALSO READ: Centuries old human remains found close to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Montecito residence: Report

Credits :CNNGetty Images

