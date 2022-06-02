Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Kate Middleton, Prince George, Charlotte & Louis arrive in carriages

Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee event kicked off with the Trooping the Colour ceremony that was scheduled for June 2 morning. The event saw Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton arriving in a carriage along with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Also making their carriage debut this year were Kate and Prince William's kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

This was a special appearance for William and Kate's kids as the siblings rode together in the first carriage in the procession alongside their mom Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The royal siblings also sweetly waved to the crowds who had been waiting to witness the ceremony. For their appearance for the special event, Kate was seen wearing a white dress by Alexander McQueen, and a white and teamed it up with a stunning blue Philip Treacy hat.

Check out Kate Middleton, Prince William and more photos from the ceremony:

As for the kids, the three children coordinated in blue. George, 8, was dressed in a suit whereas Charlotte, 7, wore a blue dress and their 4-year-old brother Louis wore a cute white and blue ensemble.

The other royal family members, particularly Prince William and Prince Charles, the first and second in line to the throne continued the tradition of riding into the parade on horseback in full uniform as they arrive for the 2022 ceremony. This year is special on many occasions as it not only marks Queen's 70 years on the throne but also happens to be the Trooping the Colour ceremony that is similar to the one that used to happen before the pandemic considering in the past two years, the events had to be scaled back.

