Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Prince William & Kate Middleton attend the star-studded concert; See Pics

Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations continued further on after the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the Thanksgiving church service. A concert was held at the Buckingham Palace to honour the Queen and several major artists took to the stage for the same. The Platinum Party at the Palace was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the event. Also seen in attendance were Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who were seen enjoying the performances. The star-studded concert was opened by Brian May of Queen and Adam Lambert and closed by Diana Ross. Among other performers for the evening were also the likes of Alicia Keys, George Ezra, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

Check out photos from the event here:

As for other royal family members, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne, and the Wessexes were also seen attending the party. Missing from the celebrations were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are also currently in the UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. The couple who recently celebrated their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday reportedly met Queen Elizabeth, which happened to be the monarch's first meeting with her namesake great-granddaughter.

Before her performance at the ceremony, Diana Ross had said in a statement," Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion", via Town and Country.

