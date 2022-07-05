Queen Elizabeth's role formally rewritten to reduce duties amid health concerns; Reports

Queen Elizabeth's workload is being reduced amid concerns for her health. As reported by the Sunday Telegraph, Buckingham palace has officially changed the monarch’s role as head of state to a more condensed description to reduce to her duties. It has been reported that this is the first time Queen's role has been formally rewritten in a decade.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the annual report of the monarchy included a change from the 13 bulleted points which previously were used to detail Queen Elizabeth’s position. The duties that she "must fulfill" have also been removed from the list. The change in her duties comes after the 96-year-old monarch recently reduced her public appearances.

Recently, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her platinum jubilee which consisted of a four-day celebration that was attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who arrived in the UK as well as other senior members of the royal family were in attendance. During the festivities, Elizabeth chose to watch the Trooping the Colour from the Buckingham Palace balcony and later was absent from other activities due to "discomfort."

The monarch pulled out of the Thanksgiving service event at St Paul's Cathedral due to her ailments. According to US Weekly, it was revealed by an insider in March, "The Queen has been advised by her loved ones and trusted advisors to go a lot easier on herself, even if it means missing more functions than she would like." In the meantime, recently the Queen visited Scotland for her annual Holyrood week with Prince Charles.

