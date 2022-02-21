The Queen of England tests positive for Covid following Prince Charles and his wife Camilla

The Queen of England has been tested positive for Covid. On February 20, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II is experiencing "cold-like symptoms" yet will continue to look over "light duties" at Windsor for the time being. The statement also mentioned that she would continue to receive medical help and would also maintain appropriate protocols during her time as a covid patient as per Deadline

The news comes a week after the Prince of Wales Charles and his wife Camilla both tested positive for Covid. The Queen had been in contact with her eldest son which is suspected to be the reason behind her catching the virus. Not long ago, the Queen celebrated her 70th anniversary as a monarch on February 6, the Queen became one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the history of England. On the eve of her platinum Jubilee, i.e. on February 5, the Queen held her first major public event after 3 months and met charity workers at Sandringham House, even cutting a celebratory cake.

Meanwhile, The Queen has administered all three vaccines but she had been told to rest by the Royal Doctors since mid-October, following the cancellation of her scheduled engagements and being in the hospital for a night undergoing preliminary tests. The Queen of England will be crossing 95 on April 21, seeing her old age, concerns for her health have been on the high and with her covid test turning positive these concerns are now shooting through the roof. In a recent visit on Wednesday, i.e. February 16, The Queen met with Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar and Rear Admiral James Macleod at her Berkshire residence and while she firmly leaned on her walking stick she shared, "I can't move."

