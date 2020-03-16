Queen FLEES Buckingham Palace amid Coronavirus outbreak: A lot of her staff are a bit panicky

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

It has been reported that the Queen has moved from the Buckingham Palace to the Windsor Castle amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Queen was moved out on Thursday.

The Coronavirus scare is real and it has roped in the Buckingham Palace as well. The Covid-19 outbreak has hit the United Kingdom badly. The country has reported 1391 cases with 35 deaths confirmed, as per The Guardian. The international news publication has also revealed that England has the highest number of cases with 1099 people infected with the novel virus. As the UK tackles the medical emergency, it has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II has vacated the Buckingham Palace.

As per The Sun, the Queen has left the Palace and moved into the Windsor Castle amid the outbreak. The international outlet assures that the Queen is healthy. However, if situations worsen, arrangements are made at Sandringham to quarantine her and Prince Philip.

The Queen was taken to Windsor on Thursday. The move comes amid sources claiming "a lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus." The report also notes that given the Palace hosts a stream of visitors, including international delegates like politicians and dignitaries, the Queen has met a lot of people until recently. But with her 94th birthday approaching, advisers feel it is best to "get her out of harm’s way."

A source also added that Buckingham Palace's central location and the big staff count "is deemed a much more dangerous location." Although there hasn't been any positive tests, "no one wants to take any chances," the insider notes. The news about Queen's new and temporary residence comes amid photos and videos showing several royal family members, including Prince Charles, resorting to the "namaste" over a traditional handshake. Read about it here: Royals take Anupam Kher's advice seriously to combat Coronavirus; Prince Charles ditches handshake for namaste

