The Queen had weekly lunches with a young Prince William to save him from breakdown over parents' divorce?

Three years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana's controversial divorce, Prince William was said to have been heading towards a mental breakdown. Read below to know how Queen Elizabeth allegedly helped her grandson.

The royal family have always been under the radar for every move they make; no matter how big or small. 2020, in particular, was very drama heavy especially with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal duties. After the insane alleged revelations that came blazing through with the biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, we now have Robert Lacey's explosive book titled Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult disclosing some major supposed secrets.

Amongst the more interesting 'alleged' revelations, the one which caught our eye was how Queen Elizabeth saved a young Prince William from having a mental breakdown over his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana's controversial divorce. Via US Weekly, Lacey wrote in his book that it was three years after Charles and Diana's separation when the Queen was worried about her grandson's state of mind. The Queen actually feared that William may be heading for some sort of mental breakdown which she supposedly confided with one of her advisors, relating it to Diana, who had clearly cracked up mentally in several respects.

The apparent breakdown was going to happen just two years before Diana's death, which means that Charles was barely a teenager at the time. To help her grandson out, The Queen started having weekly lunches with William. The gesture "helped to turn the fragile schoolboy heading for a breakdown into quite a tough young man," according to Lacey.

Moreover, William's relationship with his father was strained during Charles and Diana's trainwreck relationship. William apparently felt "open disdain and aggression" towards Charles that is present even today. As Charles sides with Diana until her unfortunate death in 1997, Lacey claims that the then 15-year-old prince had once screamed at Charles, "I hate you, Papa. I hate you so much. Why do you make Mummy cry all the time?"

Which royal revelation from Battle of Brothers: William and Harry were you most shocked by? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

