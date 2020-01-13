Queen has agreed on a 'period of transition' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Read details

The statement came after Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry discussed the situation at hand at the Queen's Sandringham Estate located in Norfolk.

The Queen Elizabeth II has said in a statement that the royal family has finally agreed on a period of transition Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The official statement also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom. The Royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced previously that they will be stepping back from their roles as senior royal members, and would like to be more independent in terms of their finances.

The statement came after Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry discussed the situation at hand at the Queen's Sandringham Estate located in Norfolk. The official statement further read that the Queen Elizabeth II would have loved to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as full time Royal members but she also mentioned that the Royal family respects the decision taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Queen mentions that she also respects the decision taken by Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to not rely on public funds and want to live a more financially independent lives.

The fans and followers of the Royal family were in for shock when they heard of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as Royals. Now, that the Queen has given her nod to the situation, looks like some peace will finally prevail.

