Queen Latifah on playing Adam Sandler’s wife in Hustle: My dream came true

Queen Latifah has always wanted to work with Adam Sandler. On "The Tonight Show" as per Entertainment Tonight, on Wednesday night, the actor of Global's "The Equalizer" discussed getting to appear with the comedian in the forthcoming film "Hustle." However, Sandler plays a down-and-out NBA scout looking for a really exceptional player to help revitalize his own career in the movie.

Latifah told Jimmy Fallon, “I cannot wait for you all to see it, my dream came true. I play Adam‘s wife.” “He is the best, and just so much fun. He’s a sweetheart, just having fun and just making everybody happy," she said praising Sandler and the experience of working with him. However, the film also stars Robert Duvall and Ben Foster in addition to Sandler and Latifah. The project is co-produced by Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and LeBron James' SpringHill Company. The film will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar, who hails from a family with many creative ties to Philadelphia.

As per the Philly Voice, Sandler and the "Hustle" team have been seen shooting in the Delaware Valley many times in the last year. Filming took place at the Italian Market, Center City, North Philly, and Manayunk, as well as in nearby Chester, Coatesville, and Camden. This summer, the film's casting crew conducted auditions at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington to recruit extras for basketball sequences.

Meanwhile, the second season premiere of “The Equalizer” airs Sunday, October 10, at 8 p.m. on Global.

