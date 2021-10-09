Queen Latifah recalls scathing incident when filmmaker asked her to lose weight for a role

Actress and TV personality Queen Latifah recently shared her insightful experience of working in the entertainment industry and revealed the pressures it comes with. Speaking to plus-size model Hunter McGrady for Yahoo! Life, the 51-year-old actress revealed that she was once asked to lose weight for a role. Looking back at the experience, the actress said: “I have felt that pressure and I’ve literally been asked to lose weight, through my people the word came. Luckily, I have people who are like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to happen. She’s not losing weight for you.’ It made me angry because I felt like I was fine. I’m what people look like.”

The actress continued and revealed how strongly she felt about representing different body types for other women who looked like her. “You want me to lose weight? Why? So there’s a whole bunch of women out there who won’t have someone to relate to on TV, is that what you’re trying to get at? Honestly, I knew by me standing up, I was actually standing up for some other people. Get to know yourself, not just in the mirror, but on the inside,” she added. “So now you have even more power to make decisions about your own body and how you really feel about it,” she explained.

The actress has done great work over the years in the industry and back in June, she was even honoured with a lifetime achievement award by BET Awards. In an emotional acceptance speech, she said, "When we couldn't get played on the radio and other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness." Giving a shoutout to her fellow Black artists, she said, "I wanted to celebrate us because I know together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart. And I’ve seen enough of that."

