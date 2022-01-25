Queen Latifah speaks out about Chris Noth's dismissal from The Equalizer: Just want the right thing to be done

Queen Latifah has spoken out against Chris Noth's departure from The Equalizer after a string of sexual assault claims against him last month. Following the public disclosure of the claims, CBS issued a statement on December 20 stating that Noth, 67, had been fired from the series in which he co-starred with Latifah.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," the statement said at the time as per PEOPLE. After nearly a month, Latifah, opened up about the issue with People. The actor said, "It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect," she said, adding, "That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with."

The actress and musician also addressed how his character is being written off. "We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character." Latifah further said, "Chris's character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry," Latifah continued as per PEOPLE, "And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"

Since 2020, Latifah and Noth have been shooting The Equalizer together. Season 1 premiered in February 2021, with Season 2 following in October. On the show, Noth portrayed William Bishop, a former CIA director. Robyn McCall, a former CIA officer, is Latifah's counterpart. Meanwhile, the sexual claims surfaced soon after Noth featured in HBO Max's adaptation of Sex and the City, And Just Like That.... His comeback to the series, however, was brief, since his character, John James "Mr. Big" Preston, perished in the first episode.

