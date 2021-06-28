  1. Home
Queen Latifah tearfully accepts Lifetime Achievement honour at BET Awards 2021: Be Black, Black is beautiful

Queen Latifah delivered an emotional acceptance speech as she accepted the Lifetime Achievement honour at the BET Awards 2021
38900 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 11:38 pm
Queen Latifah honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award Queen Latifah gives an emotional awards acceptance speech at BET Awards 2021
The BET Awards 2021 were held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 27. One of the biggest honours of the evening was awarded to Queen Latifah who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. A tribute to her contribution to the music industry was paid through a medley of performances by  Lil' Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love. Queen Latifah could be seen holding back her tears as she accepted the award.

In an emotional acceptance speech, she said, "When we couldn't get played on the radio and other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness." Giving a shoutout to her fellow artists, she said, "I wanted to celebrate us because I know together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart. And I’ve seen enough of that."

Further adding about her family, the rapper mentioned, "I've always celebrated the woman because I was raised by a strong Black woman," she said, raising the photo of her mother." 

Before tearfully concluding her acceptance speech, Queen Latifah also gave a shoutout to Pride Month and also said, "Be Black. Black is beautiful." 

Among other big winners of the evening included Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion H.E.R. who also wowed the audience with her performance, won best female R&B/pop artist. 

The awards also included a tribute to rapper DMX who passed away in April 2021 from Swizz Beatz. The awards show celebrated "the year of the Black women" and was hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson.

ALSO READ: Cardi B expecting second baby with Offset; Reveals pregnancy during BET Awards 2021

Credits :BET Awards/Twitter,Getty Images

