Queen of Met Gala Blake Lively announces she won't be attending the event this year; here's why

All eyes are on Blake Lively, who aces the floor and carries the essence of the Met Gala in such a way that everyone turns their head around to watch the queen smash it with her smile. The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum who made an unbelievable entrance with her husband Ryan Reyondals made everyone go gaga on her look, and especially that iconic movement when her dress was revealed on the red carpet are those moments and bits of the Met Gala 2022 that still live rent free in our heart.

Many of us would be excited to know what look Blake will unveil this year, but it might give you a feeling of sadness to know that this year Blake won't be attending the Met. She made the announcement on Thursday, April 27, at the Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York, informing reporters that she will be watching fashion's greatest night from afar on May 1st, 2023.

Blake Lively revealed she will enjoy this year’s Met Gala from the comfort of her house.

Lively quipped that she will wear her Met Gala costume from 2022 and watch this year's Met from the comfort of her home.

Blake, who recently gave birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February of this year, can be one of the reasons why she might make her appearance this year.

Met Gala 2022: THE ICONIC LOOK OF BLAKE LIVELY

The Age of Adaline actress looked lovely in an elaborately detailed Atelier Versace gown last year. In a startling turn of events, Lively untied the carpet's ribbon to reveal green fabric that showed the Statue of Liberty oxidizing in honor of New York City.

In the year prior, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds served as co-chairs of the Met Gala with the theme "gilded glamor, white tie."

Fans are shattered; they expressed disappointment.

As fans learned that Blake wouldn't be attending this year, On social media, Lively's absence from the event was met with dismay from the public.

Fans erupted when E! News announced Lively's absence from the event on Instagram.

"But isn't Blake Lively at the Met Gala?" wrote one supporter.

"Can we cancel the Met Gala then because the queen @blakelively isn't coming?" one user bemoaned. "Can't they just shift the day to her convenience?" said another.

