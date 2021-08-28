Queen’s Gambit alum Anya Taylor Joy recalls ‘feeling intimidated’ by swarming paparazzi

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy recently spoke to Tatler Magazine and got candid about her experience with the media, juggling between being a mid-twenties girl and a working actress and much more. When asked about how she handles the attention from the paparazzi, Anya said: “There are times when you’re just one person facing off against 20 and that’s just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street.”

Anya then also recalled a previous incident, revealing how she handles photographers, saying: “I went out and I said, ‘Hello, my name is Anya. Let’s lower down the camera and let’s meet.’ I am not prey. I don’t want to run. I’d rather be like, ‘I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?’”

When talking about how she manages to be a mid-twenties woman and be an extremely busy working girl at the same time, Anya said: “I don’t have time to be a 25-year-old with a hangover. But I’m not someone who needs a drink to dance. Basically I’ve become very efficient at everything. I’m like ‘What do I need out of this situation? I need to dance for a couple of hours, see my friends and have a good time’, so I’m like ‘Right, let’s bang it out.’ Then it’s: go home, have a bath, get up for work. I sound mental, but that’s what’s working for me right now.”

Also Read: Anya-Taylor Joy has THIS to say about the possibility of The Queen's Gambit Season 2