The Queen wanted Duchesses Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton to stop ‘bickering’: Report

Royal expert Tom Quinn claims that The Queen was driven from Buckingham Palace to Kensington Palace just so she could pursue the Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to stop bickering.

Royal author Tom Quinn claims to The Daily Star that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton “bickered” so much that the Queen was driven between palaces to stop it, according to the royal expert, Her Majesty was taken from Buckingham Palace to Kensington Palace to "try to stop the bickering." This is not the first time that allegations were made about Meghan and Kate feuding, prior to this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographical book also described the tensions between the “duelling Duchesses”

Royal insider Tom Quinn also spoke to Daily Mail recently and said: "At first the couples got on well – William and Harry have always been close – but inevitably there were tensions.” The insider explains, “both William and Harry were always likely to be drawn to confident, strong women because they lost their mother so early."

Tom continues: "Kate was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived. But tensions were bound to arise because Meghan inevitably had to accept that although she is a Duchess she is not married to the next king.” "I think she has found that difficult to deal with and although Harry loved their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live.”

"Harry has nothing to prove. Meghan has everything to prove. That's the problem,” Tom adds. "I know, for example, that tensions reached such a pitch that the Queen herself was driven to Kensington from Buckingham Palace to try to stop the bickering. However, others have suggested Meghan and Kate weren't duelling but ‘just had nothing in common.’"

Authors of the Meghan and Harry biography Finding Freedom--Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie claim there was no feud between the pair and rubbish claims that Kate was left in tears after one incident. The book’s writers claim that Meghan had hoped Kate would reach out to her but "didn't lose sleep" over it when she did not. The alleged rift between the two couples stemmed from a growing coolness between Harry and William and not Meghan and Kate, according to co-authors of the biographical book.

