The Queen's health at stake after British Health Minister Nadine Dorries is diagnosed with Coronavirus?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After British Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for Coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth II of the Royal family is considered to be at risk.

Queen Elizabeth II of the Royal family is considered to be at risk after the British Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Ms. Dorries first showed the symptoms on Thursday, the same day when she attended an event with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson was present at the Commonwealth Service with the Royal Family earlier this month and he is often involved in their other affairs which have led to growing concern over the Queen's health.

The epidemic has been taking different parts of the world into its clutches. Coronavirus has affected 373 people in the UK and has resulted in 6 deaths. Worldwide, 126,380 Coronavirus cases have been registered with a death toll of 4,634. With the global outbreak of the virus, concerns about the Queen's health has become an issue. The 92 years old Queen is attending official engagements every month and regularly encountering crowds.

Her Majesty has been wearing gloves on the previous two occasions, at an investiture ceremony, and at the Commonwealth service, as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus. The Queen has also been abstaining from shaking hands at official events owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The other members of the Royal Family too, are avoiding shaking hands at the service. Prince Charles is seen choosing to bow with his hands in the prayer position while other royals waving at each other as a sign of greeting.

Also Read: Tom Hanks tests positive for Coronavirus concerned fans flood twitter with emotional messages

Read More