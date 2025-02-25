Queer Actor Drew Starkey Joins The Witch Star Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple TV Thriller Lucky After Outer Banks

Drew Starkey signs up for the Apple TV+ limited series Lucky opposite Anya Taylor-Joy. Taylor-Joy and Reese Witherspoon are the executive producers of the upcoming thriller series.

Strakey rounds out the star-studded ensemble alongside Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet), Annette Bening (American Beauty), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin). With Outer Banks heading into its fifth and last season on Netflix, its breakout actor, Starkey, has landed a significant role in Apple TV+'s forthcoming limited series as per Deadline.

Adapted from Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel, Lucky stars Taylor-Joy as a young woman who escaped a life of crime but has to come back to it one final time in an attempt to free herself from her past. Starkey will appear as Cary, Lucky's husband, in a major recurring role. Olyphant is set to star as John, Lucky’s father, and Bening will take on the role of a monk leader, Priscilla.

After The Morning Show, Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon stated in an Apple TV+ press release about their second collaboration on the show, "It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen."

The Queen’s Gambit star praised the showrunners and Witherspoon's production banner, saying, "Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan [Tropper], Cassie [Pappas] and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life."

Meanwhile, Starkey recently amassed critical acclaim by starring in Luca Guadagnino's Queer (2024) opposite Daniel Craig. Set in 1950s Mexico City and inspired by William S. Burroughs' 1985 novella, the film follows the poignant story of an American expatriate, Lee (Craig), falling for a younger student, Eugene Allerton (Starkey). Queer is available for streaming on MUBI, as well as its Amazon Prime Video Channel.

Fans waiting for Outer Banks season 5 can stream the first four seasons on Netflix while waiting for Drew Starkey to return in the Apple TV+ production, Lucky.