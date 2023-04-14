Queer Eye’ Season 7: Is it releasing on Netflix? Know date, plot and insight deets of the series

Season 7 of Queer Eye is officially returning. By making the wait shorter, there will be more hype in the air about the series, as there won't be much of a wait before fans can see the cast again. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the seventh season of Queer Eye would debut on May 12.

Netflix made the announcement: Overview of the series

Netflix posted a poster for the upcoming season of the reality show to announce the joyful news. The Fab Five - Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowsk are shown having a good time in New Orleans, the setting for the new season, on the poster. The Fab Five have aided locals in Austin, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and other cities in prior seasons.

Fans reactions after the announcement was made:

It seems natural that the Netflix series' news delighted its fans. OMG, this is the news I needed today!" commented one person.

Another person wrote a letter to the Queer Eye crew pleading with them to "NEVER stop producing this show! I have enjoyed each season and am eagerly anticipating this one. Your affection for one another is enormous, and you are all so sincere.

Challenges faced by the cast while filming season 7

The Queer Eye cast had a difficult time filming this new season. France stated to E! News in November that New Orleans "was the hardest place we ever shot." He went on to discuss why it was so challenging to film in the Louisiana city, noting that this season had made everyone cry a lot.

“I sobbed more this season than I ever had on Queer Eye”, France said. In the entire seven seasons of Queer Eye the six seasons.

