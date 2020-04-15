Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s sexually fluid romantic comedy titled Girls & Boys currently in works

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s sexually fluid dating history has inspired a romantic comedy titled Girls & Boys and the film is currently in works. Read on to know more.

Netflix is currently developing a sexually fluid romantic comedy film titled Girls & Boys, and it will feature Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. According to a report by The Wrap, the film will be scripted by filmmakers Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan. It will be based on Porowski’s real-life dating history as a sexually fluid man. Netflix is teaming up with black-ish creator Kenya Barris for the upcoming film. Porowski is the part of Queer Eye's Fab Five, which also includes Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France.

The popular lifestyle makeover series is all set to enter its 5th season later this year and it recently also got renewed for a sixth season. The 36-year-old Canadian television personality recently launched an Instagram series titled Quar Eye, where he shared recipes that are perfect for people in Quarantine. In addition to being a food and wine expert on the Netflix reality show, Porowski has also released two cookbooks. But he is not the only one from the group who is spreading his wings.

France recently launched his Netflix series Next in Fashion, which features a team of designers creating visionary looks that work for everybody. It is a competition series hosted by Alexa Chung and France. On the other hand, Brown appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Freeform's The Thing About Harry, as a celebrity guest. Meanwhile, Ness, who is an American hairdresser, recently published a memoir and even went on a tour.

ALSO READ: American Psycho turns 20: Film's director details the infamous murder scene from the Christian Bale starrer

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×