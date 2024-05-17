Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Discusses Alleged Drama Between Cast; Says 'We're in it Together'

At the Disney/ABC Upfronts in New York City, Antoni Porowski shares his thoughts on Bobby Berk's eight-season departure and the purported drama surrounding Queer Eye. Even though there have been rumors of backstage issues since Berk left, Porowski reassures fans that the cast is doing well right now, especially with Jeremiah Brent joining the group.

Porowski recalls the camaraderie, 'Honestly, like, we are hanging out, we're going for meals too, I was about to mention the restaurant but I won't, but it's our favorite spot, and we all hang out together and we all adore we've been sharing a caravan since day one'. In a lighthearted way, he compares the group to a "middle-aged boy band," highlighting their strong familial bond but admitting that disagreements may occur.

ALSO READ: You're Cordially Invited TRAILER: Will Ferrell And Reese Witherspoon Come Together For R-Rated Comedy Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Porowski addresses allegations and talks friendship with Jeremiah Brent

The news of Porowski's peace statement follows a Rolling Stone exposé that claimed backstage strife, centered mostly around Tan France's alleged effort to replace Bobby Berk with Jeremiah Brent, allegedly with Porowski's help.

A source referred to the charges made in the article as mean-girl antics and stated that France, supported by Porowski, pushed for interior designer Brent to succeed Berk. Porowski's latest remarks, however, depict a picture of harmony, with Brent and the Fab Five getting along perfectly even in the scorching heat of Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Porowski says of Brent, "I adore him," emphasizing their friendship from before the shoot. "We've been in Vegas for the past two months where it's very hot and very dry, and he's killing it." It appears that the Queer Eye team is enjoying the heat of the desert and their newfound friendship as they collaborate to change lives, despite the reported conflict.

Allegations of rifts and awkwardness among cast

Not only did the Rolling Stone exposé focus on Bobby Berk's exit, but it also raised questions about Jonathan Van Ness, relating to what was called emotionally abusive behaviour and rage issues on set. There are rumours that the Queer Eye cast experienced tension and discord due to these alleged problems.

There has long been tension and uneasiness surrounding Van Ness, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke to ET. "Some find Jonathan difficult to work with and feel intimidated by him," the source said. "They feel as though Jonathan can be quick to react in a negative way if something doesn't go Jonathan's way or as planned."

It's important to remember that these accusations only represent one side of the issue, even though they may portray an unfavourable image. Similar to any scenario involving human relations, there are frequently subtleties and complexities that are not adequately conveyed in a single account.

ALSO READ: Has Amy Winehouse's Mentor Mark Ronson Been Cut From Her Biopic Back to Black? Find Out Here