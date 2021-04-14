Queer Eye's Tan France and husband Rob expecting FIRST baby; Sophie Turner, Rhea & Sonam Kapoor send love.

Indian celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shruti Haasan sent love and wishes to Tan France and husband Rob as they are expecting their first baby via surrogate.

Netflix's massively popular show Queer Eye's one member is making waves on social media. It is none other the suave stylist Tan France. Taking to Instagram, Tan announced that he and his husband Rob are currently expecting their first baby via surrogate. The big news left his fans delighted and his close friends overjoyed. Sharing a shirtless photo of himself, Tan put a playful photo of himself with an ultrasound image over his stomach.

He wrote, "So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

The news was met with much love and enthusiasm among his friends and colleagues who flooded the comments section. Queer Eye's Fab Five Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness also wished their co-star and wished him all the happiness in the world.

Indian celebrities like , Rhea Kapoor and Shruti Haasan also sent love to Tan. Sonam wrote, "Oh my gosh! Congratulations tan! I cannot meet you all in person." Replying to her comment, Tan said, "thank you, love!! I truly cannot wait to hang, and for you to meet the baby."

While Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor dropped a heart emoji, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Congratulations !!!! And may your family be blessed," to which Tan replied, "thank you, sweetheart. I truly appreciate that!"

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner also was elated with the news. "Yes!!! Congratulations! So so thrilled for you!!!" To which Tan said, "thank you, beauty! We I truly appreciate it."

Tan France and the Queer Eye cast have gone on to make a super successful show which has spanned five seasons which has also travelled internationally.

ALSO READ: Netflix to pay tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with an intimate look into his acting process

Share your comment ×