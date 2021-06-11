Queer Eye's Tan France reveals why Gigi Hadid will be his 'go to' for parenting tips

Tan France opened up about embracing parenthood as he and husband Rob are expecting their first baby together via surrogacy.

Queer Eye fame Tan France is all set to welcome his first son with husband Rob later this year. Tan had confirmed the happy news via Instagram as he announced that the couple was expecting a baby via a surrogate. Among the many congratulatory messages that he received was also one from his close friend, model Gigi Hadid. In a recent interview where he spoke about embracing parenthood, Tan told E! that he is going to look up to the likes of Hadid for parenting tips.

Considering Gigi herself welcomed her first baby with Zayn Malik in September last year, Tan believes that she's the perfect new mom to help him out. Speaking to E! about the same, he said, "We're all going through the baby process at the same time, so we've all been in touch about it. So, anyone who is literally going through that process right now is invaluable to me."

Adding how Gigi will be among the first ones he will reach out to, the Queer Eye star said, "Even though it sounds ridiculous to say, when the baby comes, my go-tos will be the likes of Gigi."

Further stating how thoughtful Gigi is, Tan also revealed the special something that she sent Tan and his partner after they announced that the duo are expecting their first baby. He said, "She sent me many things that she thinks I would love. After she had her baby, she learned that these things are essential. So, things like that are really valuable to be. It's not necessarily I need or want fancy things; I just like practical things to make my life a little bit easier and to make life a little bit more comfortable", via E!

Gigi herself has been winning praises from her fans for the way she's raising her daughter Khai. The model is known to give a glimpse of the little one's activities every now and then on her social media but has managed to maintain her privacy and hasn't yet revealed her face.

