Quentin Tarantino and Chris Pine working on a new project? Star Trek screenwriter TEASES ‘fun’ new script

Star Trek screenwriter Mark L. Smith recently teased a new fun project with Quentin Tarantino and Chris Pine. Scroll down to see what he said.

Quentin Tarantino‘s co-screenwriter Mark L. Smith has opened up a bit about the R-rated Star Trek movie that has been in the works with Chris Pine. The 56-year-old director previously shared his plans for a Star Trek movie, and revealed as of December 2019, that he was thinking about walking away from it. “I might be steering away from it, but we’ll see,” Quentin had said. “I haven’t completely decided, or talked to anyone involved. Nothing is official.” However, Mark shared with SFX magazine that it might not be the case at all.

“I wrote a Star Trek with Tarantino, and that was a sci-fi script on which I could have fun and lean into some bigger, broader things,” Mark shared with the magazine. He added that “Kirk is always just so fun. Tarantino and I had so much fun with him, because Kirk is just William Shatner, y’know? It’s like: you’re not sure who is who, so you can kinda lean into that. Because you watch Chris Pine and he’s playing Kirk, but he’s also playing William Shatner a touch.”

Previously, Quentin opened up about his want to venture into the fantasy franchise, after he had watched J.J. Abrams‘ 2009 film. “I thought Chris Pine did a fantastic job not just playing Capt. Kirk but playing William Shatner’s captain — he is William Shatner. He’s not just another guy, he’s William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk,” Quentin shared during a podcast. “And Zachary Quinto is literally Leonard Nimoy’s — because they both have the same scene together — he’s his Spock. They f***ing nail it. They just nail it.”

ALSO READ: Quentin Tarantino says 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' reconnects with his own past by revisiting the town he

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×