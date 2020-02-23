Quentin Tarantino and wife Danielle Pick welcome first child in Israel; Details Inside

Danielle, 36, who is an Israeli singer and model by profession, reportedly gave birth in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. Read on to know more.

In less than two years since they walked down the aisle, Quentin Tarantino and wife Danielle Pick welcomed their first child -- a baby boy on Saturday. Their representative told TMZ and E!News in a statement that Danielle has given birth to a baby boy. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020," the statement read. While no other details about the baby have been shared, The Jerusalem Post reported that the child was born in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Danielle, 36, who is an Israeli singer and model by profession, reportedly gave birth in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. They had announced their pregnancy last year in August just nine months after tying the knot. At the time, their rep had confirmed there was a baby on the way. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," the statement read. Despite their massive age gap of 20 years, this is Quentin as well as Danielle's first child.

According to The Jerusalem Post , Tarantino and wife Danielle may soon move their base permanently to Israel. Rumours first began floating around when the couple rented an apartment in a lavish northern Tel Aviv neighbourhood. In an interview with Isareli daily Yediot Aharonot last month, Tarantino had said, "I love the country and the people are really nice, very nice to me and they seem excited that I’m here. I have some short trips planned for the awards ceremony. And of course, we’ll be here for the birth and after."

