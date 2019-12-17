Quentin Tarantino considering to drop out of the Star Trek movie? Find Out

Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that he is considering to drop out of the Star Trek movie. Read on to find out why.
Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 12:11 am
Quentin Tarantino considering to drop out of the Star Trek movie? Find Out
Things are not looking good for the Star Trek franchise. Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently admitted that he is having second thoughts about directing the next Star Trek film. Hours after the CEO of Viacom CBS surprised fans by confirming that two new Star Trek projects are in the pipeline, the director confirmed that he might walk away from the series. In a recent interview, the director revealed that he is leaning away from the franchise.

During an interview with Consequence of Sound, Tarantino stated that he is sticking to his plan of directing 10 movies before finally retiring. With only one film left after his latest release, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the director was asked if Star Trek will be his final directorial work, to which he replied, “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet.” Quentin further revealed that while working on the script for the film, he had second thoughts about it. “Should I do this now? Should I do something else?” he recalled asking himself.

Tarantino asserted that it seems like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would be his "last" movie and whatever movie he directs next might not turn out to be as grand as his previous project. Quentin had pitched the idea for the film to producer J.J. Abram, who had then hired Mark L. Smith to turn it into a script. According to Comicbook, in case the director decides to drop out of the project, there is a possibility that the producer could hand Tarantino's concept to another director.

