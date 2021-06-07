Quentin Tarantino contemplates early retirement from Hollywood: Most directors have horrible last movies

Quentin Tarantino in a recent podcast spoke about contemplating retirement after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as he believes that most directors make lousy last films.

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most revered cinema directors in the history of the medium around the globe. His 9th directorial feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starred Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie in leading roles. The film claimed highly positive reviews universally and got nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards. Quentin recently appeared for a chat on Pure Cinema Podcast, where he spoke about contemplating early retirement and might not even making his 10th feature. Quentin mentioned that most directors have “lousy” last films and he might want to leave on a high note.

Speaking about his thoughts on the last movies of directors, he said, “Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually, their worst movies are their last movies. That's the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s." He added further, “I mean, most directors' last films are lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."

Quentin gave director Arthur Penn’s example and said that his “last movie is Penn & Teller Get Killed is a metaphor for how crummy most of the New Hollywood directors', last films were.” He mentioned that it is actually quite rare for a director to end his career with a good film.

