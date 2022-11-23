Quentin Tarantino gets into CONTROVERSY over 'Marvel-ization of Hollywood' comments; Simu Liu REACTS

While MCU fans are still irked with Martin Scorsese comparing Marvel movies to "theme parks," stating that they're "not cinema," Quentin Tarantino has a fresh hot take on the blockbuster superhero franchise which is sure to leave tongues wagging! During a candid appearance on the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bret Kreischer, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director was asked how he truly feels about Marvel movies, and as expected from the iconic 59-year-old filmmaker, he was no filters attached...

Sharing his honest opinion when it comes to how he feels about Marvel movies, Quentin Tarantino - via The Hollywood Reporter - revealed, "I don't love them. No, I don't. I don't hate them. But I don't love them." However, Tarantino confessed to collecting Marvel comics like crazy when he was a kid, further acknowledging that if the movies came out when he was in his twenties, "I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. [But] they wouldn't be the only movies being made, they would be those movies amongst other movies. I'm almost 60 so I'm not quite as excited about them."

When Tom Segura noted how Marvel movies seem to be a "carbon copy" of past MCU films where "you're never taken somewhere you don't expect," Quentin Tarantino added his two cents on the analysis: "My only axe to grind is they're the only things that seem to be made. And they're the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them... So it's just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There's not really much room for anything else. That's my problem. It's a problem of representation."

Furthermore, the Oscar-winning filmmaker pointed out how it isn't the actor playing the superhero that is the star, but it's the superhero who is: "Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he added. “But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times, but it's these franchise characters become a star." In case you were living under a rock, Captain America and Thor have been played by Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, respectively. Elaborating on his stance, Quentin Tarantino explained that in 2005, if an actor starred in a movie which does as good as Marvel movies do, "then that guy's an absolute star. It means people dig him or her and they like them and want to see them in stuff."

Taking the example of Sandra Bullock's superstar stint in Speed, the Pulp Fiction director concluded, "Sandra Bullock is in Speed and everyone thought she's amazing in it. Everyone fell in love with her... They were excited by Sandra Bullock and wanted to see her in something else. That's not the case now. We want to see that guy [keep] playing Wolverine or whatever," in reference to Hugh Jackman, who will be returning as the beloved Marvel mutant alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3.

Interestingly, in an earlier interview with LA Times, Quentin Tarantino stated that he's not interested in directing an MCU movie: "You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job."

Simu Liu REACTS to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Movies Criticism

Taking to Twitter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu had a strong reaction when it comes to Quentin Tarantino's now controversial comments on Marvel movies: "If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."

"No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell," Simu Liu added. Moreover, the Barbie star couldn't help himself by tweeting a Shang-Chi GIF along with an advance word for trolls: "bracing for loser internet trolls like"

Check out Simu Liu's reaction to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel films criticism below: