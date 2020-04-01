Quentin Tarantino opens up about Brad Pitt’s shirtless scene in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Tarantino discussed the scene in the latest episode of Amy Schumer's podcast "3 Girls, 1 Keith", reports ew.com. "It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that," said Tarantino, adding: "At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, 'So, I'm thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt'. He was like, 'Really? You want me to go through all that button bulls**t? I'll just take it off in one bit. Go!'"

He continued: "I'm like, okay, this guy knows exactly what time it is. S**t the f**k up and let the master do his job! Even when you see him in the work shed and the way he puts on the leather gloves and puts the wire in his mouth all butch and macho. He just knows what time it is." Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" was his love letter to Los Angeles of 1969. The Sony Pictures Entertainment film won commercial success and critical acclaim all over the world.