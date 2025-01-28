Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is in No Hurry to Direct His Final Movie; 'I’ve Been Doing That for 30 Years...'

Quentin Tarantino recently opened up about his priorities and detailed plans for his future movie. While attending the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the highly acclaimed filmmaker shared insights into his personal life during a conversation with Elvis Mitchell.

As per Variety, Tarantino flew all the way to Utah from Israel for an engaging discussion with the esteemed film critic, who is also an academic and a host. Mitchell had programmed a weekend of cinema talks on Park City’s Main Street.

During the conversation at the recently held film festival, Elvis Mitchell directly asked Quentin Tarantino why he has retreated into writing over the last few years.

Replying to Mitchell’s question, Tarantino said, “I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production.” The Kill Bill director went on to explain that he has been actively working in Hollywood for the past 30 years and would now like to focus on his son’s upcoming birthday.

“Next month my son turns 5, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father,” the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood director stated.

Further continuing, Quentin Tarantino added that he doesn’t plan to begin his next project until his son turns 6. He explained that this would allow his son to better understand what’s happening and be able to witness it, adding that his final movie would “be a memory for the rest of his life.”

Advertisement

Speaking about his daughter, the director—renowned for delivering mind-blowing cinematic entries—remarked that she is already a genius.

Although Tarantino may be on a break from directing, he revealed that he is currently working on writing a play, which will likely be the next project he completes.

ALSO READ: ‘Irritated By Him’: George Clooney Responds To Quentin Tarantino's Comments On His Film Career