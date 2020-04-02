Is Quentin Tarantino writing a novel on his Oscar winning film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood amid lockdown?

Is Quentin Tarantino planning on writing a novel based on his hit Oscar winning film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood? Read on to find out.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has more plans for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer, which made its way to all the prestigious award shows this year, was highly appreciated by fans and critics. Recently, the director revealed that he is thinking about turning the hit film into a novel. During an appearance on the Pure Cinema podcast, Tarantino was asked if he ever thought about writing book versions of his films, considering he has so many blockbusters to his credits.

Responding to this, Quentin revealed that while he did not consider doing that before, lately he has been giving it a thought, Daily Mail reported. The director said he might be writing a novelization to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 2019 film featured Leo as a washed-up TV star who failed to make a mark in Hollywood. On the other hand, Brad played the role of stunt double and his only friend. As they unsuccessfully try to look for work in the industry, they come across the rising star Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.

The film ended up becoming Quentin's second-most successful film after 2012's Django Unchained as it earned USD 374 million worldwide, Daily Mail reported. The revelation comes a day after Quentin featured on Amy Schumer's podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith. During the interaction, he could not stop gushing about Pitt’s iconic shirtless seen in the film. He also revealed that the scene was Pitt’s idea. “In public Brad is kind of shy about stuff like that. At the same time he knows exactly what time it is,” he said.

