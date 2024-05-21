'Questioning It In Public': Eddie Vedder Rips Into Harrison Butker Over His Controversial Commencement Speech

In light of his recent controversial statement, Harrison Butker, who happens to be the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, rocked the headlines. Taking a stand against his words, Eddie Vedder, who recently performed with his band Pearl Jam, came forth with some strong and awakening comments.

Butker made his speech during his college commencement at Benedictine College.

Eddie Vedder about Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker had attacked Pride Month during his speech and even shared his atypical views against women. During his speech at Benedictine College, Butker stated, “One of the most important titles” a woman could have is that of a homemaker.

Talking about this controversial statement, Eddie Vedder, while performing in Las Vegas on May 18, took a pause and encouraged the audience to cheer for indie rock band Deep Sea Diver, who had opened for Pearl Jam that night. The legendary singer then said a few words for the two female band members of Deep Sea Diver, Jessica and Patti.

“The singer, Jessica, and the keyboard player, Patti, they must not have believed that ‘diabolical lie’ that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their man,” Vedder stated. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Further in his speech, the Even Flow singer said that both men and women should take pride in being homemakers, calling it “one of the hardest jobs.”

Advertisement

He then asked the audience, “But you’re going to benefit by giving up your dreams?”

“I couldn’t understand the logic, so I’m questioning it in public right now... It’s not a graduation speech,” added the Black artist.

Aiming Butker, he stated that the kicker does not have any pads as “he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled.”

Butker had started telling men to “puff up your chest and be more masculine." But, according to Vedder, “the irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a fucking p**sy.”

The singer said, “There’s nothing more masculine” than men supporting women.

Butker’s commencement speech has landed him in great controversy while also witnessing a huge backlash.

Other personalities against Harrison Butker’s speech

Along with Eddie Vedder, there have been many others who have stood against the remark made by Butker. The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica denounced Harrison Butker’s words through a statement saying that they “reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic.”

Their statement further read, “Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division.”

Meanwhile, even NFL’s Jonathan Beane stated that Butker’s “views are not those of the NFL as an organization,” adding that the NFL is committed to “inclusion,” which only makes the league stronger.

ALSO READ: Kid Rock Allegedly Waves Gun And Uses Racial Slurs During New Interview; Says 'I Really Don't Give A F***'