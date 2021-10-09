A Quiet Place Part 2 Twitter Review: Fans deem Emily Blunt’s performance Oscar worthy, call film ‘masterpiece’

Just in time for the weekend, A Quiet Place 2 just released in theatres and already has Twitter buzzing with reviews. Before you dive deep into the thriller movie, we’ve compiled the most honest reviews of the film by our trusty netizens below. 

 

For the unversed, the film follows is a sequel to its first franchise which was released in 2018. The first film followed the aftermath of an alien attack that saw several super sensitive creatures combing the landscape trying to find out prey aka humans. The blind aliens had a highly adept hearing that meant they hunted on sound, which forced the Abbots family to quietly hide out at their farmhouse whilst the monsters operated within the area.

 

In the second film that was just released, after Evelyn fell pregnant and Lee ended up sacrificing himself so that his children could survive. Evelyn and Regan search for a path to defeat the aliens and get the method out there. Before revealing too much, let’s look at what Twitterati has to say about the latest feature. 

 

