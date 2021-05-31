A Quiet Place Part II box office off to a spectacular start, rakes in USD 48 million on opening weekend

According to latest Variety report, the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt starrer set the cash registers ringing as movie buffs and the public returned to theatres across North America.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place Part II is making the pandemic box office look happier and brighter. After a lull at the cinemas for over a year, the release of A Quiet Place Part II has been off to a spectacular start in North America and the box office results seem to be a huge boost amidst the pandemic. According to latest Variety report, the thriller's release set the cash registers ringing as movie buffs and the public returned to theatres.

As per the report, the thriller sequel collected a roaring $48 million across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, exceeding expectations and posting the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era. The collections came in from North America where the film opened in as many as 3,726 venues.

A view of the atmosphere at the Austin screening of 'A Quiet Place Part II' at the The Paramount Theater on May 28, 2021 in Austin, Texas

With Memorial Day in US held on 31 May, the box office collection is further set to rise. As per the report, the total collection will surge to a sizable $58 million by the end of Monday. Back in 2018, the release of original 'A Quiet Place' had opened to $50 million. With the sequel's opening weekend figures as good as the original, given the circumstances, the box office collections is a huge win for the Paramount Pictures film. Variety revealed that the first thriller came at a budget of $17 million, while the second one was produced at $61 million price tag. Looks like the following box office collections for A Quiet Place Part II will be a success for the film.

