A Quiet Place Part II: NEW teaser shows Abbotts fighting to live in silence; Final trailer to drop tomorrow

A new teaser for the highly anticipated film A Quiet Place Part II just dropped. The makers also revealed that they would be dropping the final trailer tomorrow!

A Quiet Place Part II teaser is finally out! After being pushed back, like many other features, actor and director John Krasinski's highly-anticipated horror sequel was highly-anticipated since its inception. Now, Paramount Pictures has finally announced that they plan to bring the movie forward from this September, which will be Memorial Day weekend in the US (May 28). Along with the news, the team also released a 30-second teaser of the upcoming feature, before the final trailer drop tomorrow.

In a statement via social media, Paramount said about the teaser: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Watch the teaser here:

In the upcoming film, actors Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles from the first film, with Krasinski also set to appear in flashbacks. New actors Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) will essay new roles, but very little is known about their roles.

The film, A Quiet Place II has already generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audience. Previously, it was reported that the lead actress Emily Blunt was not so keen on doing a second part. But, later the actress reveals that her husband and actor John Krasinski narrated the opening scene, which impressed her immensely.

Also Read: Emily Blunt on A Quiet Place II: The film explores empathy & the need to be together for one's survival

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×