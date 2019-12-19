A Quiet Place Part II Teaser: Emily Blunt & John Krasinsk's intriguing thriller brings back the silent battle

The latest film which is a second part of the original story shown in A Quiet Place will take forward the silent battle that the characters are fighting with the ruthless and fatal creatures.

The highly anticipated film A Quiet Place Part II has unveiled its teaser amid the excite from fans and audience members. The previous film by the writer cum director John Krasinsk, A Quiet Place saw his wife and actress Emily Blunt play the lead of the film. The Hollywood flick A Quiet Place was a super hit among the fans and audience members who loved the concept of the film and how the story line was so unique. The fans were eagerly waiting for the film A Quiet Place to have its sequel and now the dream is coming true.

The latest film which is a second part of the original story shown in A Quiet Place will take forward the silent battle that the characters are fighting with the ruthless and fatal creatures that haunt their world. Paramount Pictures has unveiled the film, A Quiet Place Part II's teaser and the story line will definitely leave the fans and film audience at the edge of their seats. The film which is touted to be a thriller is back to entertain the fans and viewers with a chilling and equally intriguing tale.

The teaser of the sequel film called A Quiet Place Part II will see the lead actress Emily Blunt with her two kids making her way in an unknown territory knowing well what danger lies ahead of her and her family. The film is written and also helmed by John Krasinsk and will hit the screen in March 2020.

Watch the teaser of the film below:

(ALSO READ: John Krasinski reveals the secret to his happy marriage with Emily Blunt; Read details)

Credits :youtube

Read More