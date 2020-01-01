A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Emily Blunt is back to face the monsters in a silent war

The trailer of A Quiet Place Part II sees Emily Blunt all set to battle the monster in a noiseless surrounding. Check out the trailer.

The upcoming Hollywood flick, A Quiet Place Part II has released its official trailer. The film starring Emily Blunt will see the actress battle a monster in a silent war. In a place where a slight noise gives the monster a hint of people, will give you enough chills. The edge of the seat drama sees Emily Blunt driving her kids in a flashback, when all the people around are seen running away from a monster. Then, comes the real horror for everyone, a deadly monster who will surely chase after you, if a noise is made by you. The latest film, is a sequel to the 2018 film, titled A Quiet Place.

The first film was helmed by John Krasinski. The original film, A Quiet Place saw both Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski play the lead in the film. The couple lead a very silent life with their kids in a far-off place. The film takes a twist when a noise appears and that lets the monster chase after the lives of the children and the couple. The Abbott family is in deep trouble has the monster is out there to get them. The trailer of A Quiet Place Part II sees Emily Blunt perform a daring scene where she reverses her car in order to avoid an accident with a bus.

But, this is not it, Emily Blunt will be seen saving not just her life but also of her kids and the new born who she gave birth in a bathtub. If the trailer of the latest film, A Quiet Place Part II is sending a chill down our spine, the fans are left guessing what will happen when the film hits the big screen. The film release on March 20, 2020.

Check out the trailer of A Quiet Place Part II:

