A Quiet Place Part II trailer: Emily Blunt fights to save her family as she encounters more monsters; WATCH

A Quiet Place Part II trailer is out and it features Emily Blunt struggling to save her family against more monsters. Read on to know more.

The trailer of Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place Part II is here to give you chills and sleepless nights. It follows Blunt on a terrifying new journey as she tries to save her family from monsters. The upcoming movie will be a continuation of the 2018 film’s storyline that focused on a family struggling to survive in a world overrun with monsters that kill at the slightest sound. The trailer is terrifying, intriguing and will make you feel just as helpless as the characters who can be seen running for their lives.

It will also feature flashbacks, trying to explain how the alien creatures ended up destroying the world. “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path,” the description of the trailer reads.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer also features a new survivor played by actor Cillian Murphy. While the first part also features Blunt’s husband John Krasinski, the actor won’t be seen in the upcoming film. However, he is still involved in the project. Krasinski has written the script for the upcoming film and is also the director. In addition to Blunt and Murphy, the film also stars Millicent Simmonds, Okieriete Onaodowan, Wayne Duvall. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020.

Credits :YouTube

