A Quiet Place’s third installment in the works? John Krasinski to come on board as the producer: Report

A Quiet Place is reportedly getting a third instalment and according to The Hollywood Reporter John Krasinski will come on board as a producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Krasinski, 41, who also directed and co-wrote 2018 movie A Quiet Place and its’ sequel, will be producing a third film in the franchise alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. THR reported that the plot details are being shared about the third movie as it will be connected to the first two movies, but nothing beyond that.

For the unversed, the original film centred on a family in a post-apocalyptic world where creatures with heightened hearing used sound to devour humankind. Mud‘s Jeff Nichols will direct the feature film. The sequel, A Quiet Place 2, is still yet to be released, as it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

If you missed it, in March it was announced that the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film which was originally set to be released internationally on March 18, in the UK on March 19, and in the US on March 20 had been delayed. Deadline first reported that international dates will be moved, but now, according to John‘s message via Instagram, it appears as if every date will be moved. The film is a sequel to the 2018 hit that made USD 340 million globally.

ALSO READ: A Quiet Place Part II trailer: Emily Blunt fights to save her family as she encounters more monsters; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×