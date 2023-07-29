Quincy Jones’ 90th birthday tribute at Hollywood Bowl: Everyone from Jennifer Hudson to Samara Joy celebrate the star

The Hollywood Bowl will come alive with enchanting melodies and star power as it hosts Quincy Jones' 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration. This momentous event will honor the iconic composer, arranger, and record producer, Quincy Jones, to celebrate his milestone 90th birthday. The stage will be graced by a diverse and talented lineup of musicians and singers, united to pay homage to Jones' legendary contributions to the world of music.

An all-star lineup

Quincy Jones' 90th Birthday Tribute promises to be a mesmerizing spectacle, boasting an array of top-tier performers from the music industry. The star-studded list includes powerhouse talents like Academy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Samara Joy, Aloe Blacc, B.J. The Chicago Kid, Angélique Kidjo, Tori Kelly, and more. Adding to the grandeur of the event, some of Jones' esteemed past collaborators and proteges, including the ever-elegant Patti Austin, Siedah Garrett, and the prodigious pianist Alfredo Rodriguez, will also grace the stage.

A journey through Quincy Jones' timeless hits

Backed by the enchanting melodies of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra under the masterful baton of conductor Jules Buckley, the two-night celebration will take the audience on an enthralling journey through Quincy Jones' extensive and diverse catalog of musical masterpieces. Audiences can expect to be enthralled by classic selections such as the infectious "Soul Bossa Nova" and "Ai No Corrida." Additionally, the concert will feature an array of iconic songs that Jones produced and arranged for other legendary artists, creating an unparalleled musical experience.

As the anticipation builds for Quincy Jones' 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration, the music world awaits a truly remarkable and historic event. Quincy Jones' unparalleled career has left an indelible mark on the music industry, having collaborated with legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, and Sarah Vaughan. His timeless compositions for acclaimed movies further cement his status as a musical maestro. The Hollywood Bowl will become a venue of celebration, where the profound influence and contributions of Quincy Jones to American music will be honored in a breathtaking display of talent and appreciation. This extraordinary event will undoubtedly leave an everlasting impression on both the performers and the audience, paying tribute to a musical genius whose legacy will continue to inspire and captivate generations to come.

